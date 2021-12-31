831 Movers Celebrates 2nd Anniversary By Adding 3 New Service Areas In Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz, CA, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 831 Movers is celebrating its second anniversary in the business by adding three new service areas in Santa Cruz county, and with the aim of becoming the trusted Aptos, Capitola, and Scotts Valley Movers for the benefit of residents.

The family-owned and operated business has become the go-to business for people in Santa Cruz and surrounding areas for all their moving needs. 831 Movers has taken the hassle out of moving residential and commercial premises with its professional services that tick the right boxes for clients. It believes in creating a family-like environment, serving the local community, and ensuring that they get access to the best moving solutions at competitive rates.



831 Movers

At the heart of the reliable moving services offered by 831 Movers is the fact that it takes effort to understand what clients want. Right from the stage when interested clients reach out to the company till the belongings are delivered, it keeps them on top of things by taking their demands into consideration. It’s the reason the company has a long list of satisfied clients, who have showered it with glowing reviews on platforms like Yelp.

831 Movers has become the one-stop moving service for the people of Santa Cruz and surrounding areas because it is a full-range service. And now the company will aim to become the only Aptos Movers people need as well. From simply packing and unpacking services to local and long-distance moving; they take care of all moving needs for clients. In fact, it also offers labor-only services for loading, unloading, packing or unpacking.

It has made its mark with both residential and commercial moves that meet clients’ expectations. That’s because its experienced, and well-trained team members are up to the task of handling any packing, unpacking, and moving responsibility with ease. They are efficient in their responses and can handle any task, big or small, without causing any inconvenience to clients. State-of-the-art equipment used by professionals is an added advantage.

For two years, 831 Movers has earned the trust of its clients with its professional solutions. And now by adding three new service areas in Santa Cruz county it is celebrating its feats in style. Those looking for the best Aptos, Scotts Valley, or Capitola Movers can simply reach out to the company and get a free estimate for the exact services they need. It keeps the process completely transparent and there are no hidden costs involved.

Interested clients can lock in their move date and time based on their schedules, and be guaranteed safe, smart, and friendly services that will make their daunting residential or commercial moves a breeze.

About 831 Movers

831 Movers, the locally owned and operated professional moving company in Santa Cruz and surrounding areas, has been offering impeccable moving solutions to clients at affordable rates.

###

Media Contacts:

831 Movers

Address: 2234 Thomas Ave. Santa Cruz, CA95062

Phone: (831) 212-3330

Web: https://831movers.com/

Email: sales@831movers.com



