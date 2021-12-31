Jadeitcoin Begins Its Journey in The Crypto Industry by Officially Launching to The Public

Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jadeitecoin, a new blockchain that takes advantage of the NIST5 algorithm, has officially been released for public usage. Its creator, 17-year-old Borjan, chose to leverage the algorithm to ensure that Jadeitecoin will be highly secure and efficient.

Blockchain is the future of data storage, payments, and operations. The integration of blockchain technology in modern society is projected to lead to higher efficiency in daily-use applications. Combining limited proof-of-work systems (decentralized consensus mechanisms used to deter frivolous or malicious uses of computing power), Jadeitecoin is unique in its distribution capabilities, as it provides users with the opportunity to execute fast and secure transactions.

Privacy is a human right. In particular, digital privacy is one of society's leading concerns. As technology progresses, the challenges individual users face in their pursuit of privacy grow. By using the Jadeitecoin wallet, users can complete transactions without providing personal information.

With traditional transactions, international bank transfers can take up to a few days to finalize - this can be a tiresome experience for the user. Jadeitecoin offers a much quicker alternative. Instead of waiting days to complete transfers, users can send money across the world in minutes. Jadeitecoin prides itself on being the easiest and fastest decentralized sending and receiving assets. Thanks to the technology's decentralized nature, no single entity controls the flow and worth of the coin. The power is designated to the people rather than the government, which ensures both stability and security.

Additionally, Jadeitecoin is currently listed on the Vindax exchange; its daily volume is consistently around $100k. While the figure itself is presently volatile, the coin officially surpassed a market cap of 8 million on Dec. 7.

Moreover, Jadeitecoin eliminates the need for intermediaries, as the coin is designed to allow peer-to-peer electronic transactions between counterparties without the intervention of any third parties. Unlike traditional currencies, Jadeitecoin does not require an intermediary or a go-between. Instead, transactions are validated in an entirely decentralized fashion. It makes Jadeitecoin very useful for people in countries with weak economies. These individuals may have limited or no access to banking - Jadeitecoin finally allows them to make transactions overseas, increasing global interconnectedness and providing millions of people with a chance to engage with the internet economy through a digital wallet.

"Jadeitecoin established a global decentralized transaction network that eliminates the necessity of any centralized institutions for currency issuance and settlement," said Borjan. "In this case, it has opened the door for a new kind of market and opportunities where no authority or individual controls the money market. It gives power to the consumers rather than to the institutions."

Overseas remittance drives economic growth in emerging economies. Millions of people worldwide work overseas and regularly send money to their families and loved ones in their respective home countries.

Today, this money has to be managed by intermediaries, including banks or other money transfer services that charge high costs for transaction fees. The transaction processes are prolonged, and it can take several days before the receiving party can access their funds. Jadeitecoin has emerged as a game-changer, connecting global economies. With users having the ability to transfer Jadeitecoin across the globe securely instantly, the overseas remittance process is made to be more accessible, cheaper, and more secure.

