Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 14 500 own shares outside the stock exchange.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Purpose
|Price (€)
|24 December 2021
|300
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|21.450
|27 December 2021
|10 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|26.055
|28 December 2021
|1 800
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|26.055
|28 December 2021
|2 400
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|25.380
Reference is also made to the press release of 31 December 2021 related to the sale and purchase of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room.
On 29 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 174 870 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.25 % of all outstanding shares).
