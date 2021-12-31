Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Dutch French English

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 23 December 2021 to 29 December 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 19 600 shares during the period from 23 December 2021 to 29 December 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 22 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 December 2021 to 29 December 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 December 2021 4 151 38.96 39.16 38.76 161 723 24 December 2021 9 466 38.85 39.26 38.46 367 754 27 December 2021 3 183 38.31 38.46 38.16 121 941 28 December 2021 2 800 38.44 38.48 38.40 107 632 29 December 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 19 600 - - - 759 050









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 December 2021 9 971 39.22 39.54 38.96 391 063 24 December 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 December 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 28 December 2021 5 029 38.48 38.62 38.32 193 516 29 December 2021 7 000 38.84 39.18 38.52 271 880 Total 22 000 - - - 856 459

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 56 410 shares. On 29 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 174 870 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.25 % of all outstanding shares).





