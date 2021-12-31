Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 23 December 2021 to 29 December 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 19 600 shares during the period from 23 December 2021 to 29 December 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 22 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 December 2021 to 29 December 2021:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 December 2021
|4 151
|38.96
|39.16
|38.76
|161 723
|24 December 2021
|9 466
|38.85
|39.26
|38.46
|367 754
|27 December 2021
|3 183
|38.31
|38.46
|38.16
|121 941
|28 December 2021
|2 800
|38.44
|38.48
|38.40
|107 632
|29 December 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|19 600
|-
|-
|-
|759 050
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 December 2021
|9 971
|39.22
|39.54
|38.96
|391 063
|24 December 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|27 December 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|28 December 2021
|5 029
|38.48
|38.62
|38.32
|193 516
|29 December 2021
|7 000
|38.84
|39.18
|38.52
|271 880
|Total
|22 000
|-
|-
|-
|856 459
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 56 410 shares. On 29 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 174 870 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.25 % of all outstanding shares).
