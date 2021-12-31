Insights to Europe Clothing B2C E-Commerce Market to 2023 Featuring Key Players Amazon, Gap, Marks and Spencer and Zalando Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Clothing B2C E-Commerce Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amazon, ASOS and eBay are the most commonly visited fashion websites in the United Kingdom, as of 2021, according to this report. The report provides insights into possible future developments of the industry, based on the forecasted market values, consumers' preferences and intentions, as well technological trends.

B2C E-Commerce apparel sales in Europe are projected to progressively accelerate over the years following a spike in 2020

A large percentage of Europe saw growth in apparel E-Commerce sales, especially notable after the COVID-19 Health crisis of 2020. In the United Kingdom, B2C textile, apparel and footwear E-Commerce growth is expected to reach nearly a quarter in 2021, due to the country's lockdowns. In Germany, B2C E-Commerce sales in the apparel category showed the highest year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2021, leading other categories. Ukraine is also projected to see a gradual acceleration in online apparel purchases over the next few years, with B2C E-Commerce sales reaching more than half a billion U.S. dollars by 2023.

In most European countries, Fashion and Apparel was the main product segment for online shopping in 2020

When it came to online shopping in most European countries, consumer choices focused on the fashion and apparel sector. In the United Kingdom, according to an October 2020 survey, clothing ranked second in future online shopping preferences, as it did in Germany. In Spain, the clothing product segment led others. In Russia clothing and shoes were the dominant choice for cross-border online shopping, while domestic B2C e-commerce sales clothing and shoes were the second most important category in 2020.

Online-only retailers are the leading choice for purchasing apparel online in European countries in 2021

Online-only retailers were commonly used across Europe to shop online for clothing items, as of 2020 and 2021. For instance, in Germany and the UK, as per a February 2021 survey, online-only retailers, such as Zalando, led the choice of shopping websites. In Ukraine, the leading fashion retail website was the local one, SHAFA, followed by domestic merchants Klubok and Kloomba.

Report Coverage

This report covers the B2C E-Commerce market for clothing in Europe. It takes into account a wide definition of the clothing segment, including products referred to as apparel, fashion, clothing, accessories and footwear. The exact definition of the segment covered on each particular chart may differ depending on the original source used. Besides sales figures, penetration and rankings, this report also reveals important market trends that affect clothing B2C E-Commerce, such as mobile, cross-border and omnichannel shopping.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Overview of Clothing B2C E-Commerce Market During & Post-COVID-19, October 2021

COVID-19's Impact on Market Players and News, October 2021

Top 20 Clothing E-Comm. Websites, by Website Rank*, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Website Traffic, in %, August 2021

Top Product Categories That Are Preferred to Be Purchased Online More, in % of Consumers, March 2021

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Online Cross-Border by Shoppers Aged 25 - 34, in % of Consumers, December 2020

Top Product Categories That Will Be Purchased Online in the Future, incl. "Apparel", in % of Consumers, October 2020

Top 10 Product Categories Sold by Online Marketplaces, Number of Marketplaces, and Visits Per Month, in millions, April 2021

Global Fashion Group Net Merchandise Value, in EUR million, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019 & 2020

ASOS Total Retail Sales, in GBP million, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019 & 2020

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.2.1. UK

Textile, Clothing & Footwear B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, in GBP million, Year-On-Year Change, in %, 2019 - 2025f

Top Fashion Shopping Sites, in % of Consumers, February 2021

Top Product Categories That Will Be Purchased Online in the Future, incl. "Apparel", in % of Consumers, October 2020

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, incl. "Clothing/Apparel, Footwear & Accessories", in % of Online Shoppers, February 2021

Top 10 Most Visited Fashion Websites, in % of Consumers, February 2021

Top Popular Online Brands Purchased From In the Past Three Months, in % of Consumers, December 2020

3.2.2. Germany

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Fashion-Related Product Categories, by Category, in EUR million, and Y-o-Y Change, in %, Q1 2020 & Q1 2021

B2C E-Commerce Sales of "Clothing and Shoes", in EUR billion, 2019 & 2020

Top Channels for "Clothes, Shoes and Accessories" Online Shopping, in % of Consumers, February 2021

Top Product Categories That Will Be Purchased Online in the Future, incl. "Apparel", in % of Consumers, October 2020

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, incl. "Clothing/Apparel", in % of Online Shoppers, February 2021

3.2.3. France

3.2.4. Spain

3.2.5. Italy

3.2.6. Netherlands

3.2.7. Belgium

3.2.8. Sweden

3.2.9. Switzerland

3.2.10. Denmark

3.2.11. Austria

3.3. Emerging Markets

3.3.1. Russia

3.3.2. Poland

3.3.3. Turkey

3.3.4. Ukraine

Clothing B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, and Share, in % of Retail Sales, 2016 - 2023f

Top 10 Clothing Online Stores, by Number of Visits, in millions, 2020

Companies Mentioned

Adidas

Amazon

American Eagle

Apple

Asos

Boohoo Man

Burberry

eBay

Elle

Farfetch

FashionValet

Fnac Darty

Gap

Global Fashion Group

H&M

Inditex

JC penney

Liverpool

Macys

Marks and Spencer

Motherhood

Myntra

Namshi

Next

Nike

Noon Shopping

Nordstrom

Otto.de

PayPal

Pik

SHAFA

Shein

Statistica

Stockx

Uniqlo

Vinted

Zalando

Zalora

Zara

Zooplus

Zozo





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ok5vdf