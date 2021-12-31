United States Gluten Free Food Market Report 2021, Featuring Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Kellogg's Company and The Kraft Heinz Company

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Gluten Free Food Market, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity Company Overview, Financial Insight" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Gluten Free Food Market is forecast to reach USD 11.4 Billion by 2026. Furthermore, it is expected that the United States Gluten Free Industry will grow with a CAGR of 10.10% during 2020-2026.



In the United States, factors like the increased number of celiac disease and the high incidence of autoimmune disorders fuel the gluten-free goods market expansion. Government attempts to promote the consumption of healthy foods and increased marketing activity expected to propel the industry forward, together with increasing spending on research and development to extend the shelf life of gluten-free probiotics are fueling market growth.

However, the high price and difficulty to adapt gluten-free products because of the difference in their texture, flavour, taste, and many other reasons restrict the US gluten-free food market.



This report provides a complete analysis of US Gluten-Free Food Products Market.



Segments: Market Breakup from 8 viewpoints

Bakery products

Dairy/ Dairy alternatives

Meats/ Meats alternatives

Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads

Desserts & Ice-Creams

Prepared foods

Pasta and Rice

Others

Distribution Channels: Market Breakup from 6 viewpoints

Grocery stores

Mass Merchandiser

Independent Natural or Health Food Store

Club Stores

Drug Stores

Others

Companies Analysis

Hain Celestial Group

General Mills

Kellogg's Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

All companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints

Overview

Recent Developments

Revenues

