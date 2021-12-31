Proactive news headlines including New Century Resources, Surefire Resources, Tamboran Resources and Emyria Ltd

Sydney, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

﻿New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) has laid solid foundations for a transformational ESG focused growth strategy building on strong zinc production from the flagship Century operation in northwest Queensland along with possible copper and gold production from the Mt Lyell mine in Tasmania. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has enhanced its Western Australian gold portfolio with the acquisition of a new tenement, three kilometres from the township of Perenjori in the Northern Wheatbelt. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is trading higher after Tanumbirini 2H and 3H wells flowed gas to surface following a successful fracture stimulation program in the EP 161 joint venture licence of the prolific Beetaloo Sub-Basin in the Northern Territory. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has enhanced its growth strategy with the appointment of Sixty Two Capital, a boutique corporate advisory, brokerage and investment group specialising in supporting the growth of emerging companies, as corporate advisor. Click here

Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) is set to retire $40 million worth of corporate bonds debt and increase its available capital while it advances the Tongo Diamond Mine development in eastern Sierra Lione. Click here

