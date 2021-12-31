Asia Pacific Medical Tourism Market in 2022: How the Pandemic has Changed the Rules of Engagement Forever

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism 2022: Asia-Pacific Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The winds of change are sweeping across Asia-Pacific medical tourism. Some countries have taken stock and seek to increase inbound medical tourism while others are moving from increasing medical tourism numbers to increased revenue. Others have decided that wellness tourism is far more lucrative than medical tourism.
Outbound medical tourism costs some countries millions of dollars in exchange revenue but produces revenue for others. China wants medical tourists to remain in Greater China rather than going elsewhere. The myth that Asian medical tourism destinations can target customers from the USA and Western Europe is fully busted. The reality is that medical tourists are from Asia, Eastern Europe and the Pacific.
This unique analysis of Asia-Pacific medical tourism looks forward rather than back as the pandemic changed the rules of engagement forever.
Medical tourism in 2022 and beyond will not be a restart of how it was left in 2019 and earlier as previous trends will not return. This report looks at the potential and future in the context of how Asian countries are improving healthcare. Medical tourism is too often looked at in isolation from mainstream tourism and ignoring vital information on local healthcare, compulsory health insurance and private health insurance.
A key section profiles 12 top existing and potential medical tourism destinations - for inbound and outbound.
Another section profiles another 12 leading medical tourism sources in the region.
For those new to medical tourism there is background such as how published numbers can be misleading, the role of key accreditors and why people become medical tourists.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
- Asia-Pacific country prospects
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Bangladesh
- Cambodia
- China
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Laos
- Macau
- Malaysia
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
2. TOP 12 ASIA-PACIFIC DESTINATIONS
- China
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Macau
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
3. INBOUND COUNTRY PROFILES
- Overview
- Potential
- Risks
- Medical tourism numbers in
- Reliability of numbers
- Medical tourism numbers targets
- Medical tourism visas
- Where medical tourists come from
- Why inbound medical tourists go there
- Inbound medical tourism treatments
- Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism
- Target markets by country
- Medical tourism promotion
- Medical tourism financial incentives and grants
- Medical tourism at airports and airlines
- Medical tourism revenue
- Medical tourism revenue targets
- Domestic medical tourism
- Medical tourism regulation
- Medical tourism price regulation
- Compulsory travel insurance for visitors
- Promotional organisations
4. BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON INBOUND PROFILES
- Tourist numbers
- Local population 2021
- Diaspora
- Healthcare
- Healthcare regulators
- State health insurance
- State health insurance top up
- Compulsory health insurance
5. OUTBOUND INFORMATION ON INBOUND PROFILES
- Medical tourism numbers out
- Medical tourism outbound spending
- Where medical tourists go
- Why outbound medical tourists go abroad
- Health insurers and medical tourism
6. TOP 12 ASIA-PACIFIC SOURCES
- These are countries NOT listed as existing or potential destinations
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- Cambodia
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Laos
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- Sri Lanka
- Uzbekistan
7. OUTBOUND PROFILES
- Medical tourism numbers out
- Medical tourism outbound spending
- Where medical tourists go
- Why outbound medical tourists go abroad
- Health insurers and medical tourism
- Tourist numbers
- Population 2021
- Diaspora
- Healthcare
- Healthcare regulators
- State health insurance
- State health insurance top up
- Compulsory health insurance
8. MEDICAL TOURISM BACKGROUND
- Introduction
- History of medical tourism
- Wellness and medical tourism
- UNWTO definitions
- Global figures on medical tourism
- International patients
- Why migration alters figures
- Global medical tourism figures by country
- Global medical tourism country figures illusions
- International medical tourism
- Regional medical tourism
- Domestic medical tourism
- Distribution
- Agents
- Agency requirements of hospitals
- Airlines
- Direct chat
- International medical accreditation
- Legal and ethical issues
- Price comparisons
- Price regulation
- Smart phones
- Why people become medical tourists
- Defining medical tourists
- Cancer
- Cosmetic surgery
- Diabetes treatment
- Eye care
- Obesity treatment
- Organ transplants
- Medical tourism and insurance
9. LEADING ACCREDITATION ORGANISATIONS
- ACHS International
- Acreditas Global
- Accreditation Canada
- American Accreditation Commission International
- American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities International
- Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care
- COHSASA
- DNV-GL Healthcare
- Global Clinic Rating
- Global Healthcare Accreditation
- Global Healthcare Travel Council
- Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Programme
- International Organisation for Standardisation
- International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
- International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery
- International Society for Quality in Health Care
- International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation
- Joint Commission International
- KTQ International
- SafeCare
- Temos
