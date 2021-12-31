Investigation Report on China's Leuprorelin Market 2021-2025 Featuring Takeda Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Livzon Pharmaceutical, & Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Leuprorelin Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the market research, the sales value of Leuprorelin in the Chinese market increased rapidly year by year from 2016 to 2019.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the hospital's overall diagnosis and treatment services, the growth rate of sales value decreased from 21.01% in 2019 to 11.11% in 2020. The sales value of Leuprorelin in the Chinese market reached CNY1108 million in 2020 and the CAGR was 15.1% in 2016 to 2020.

Leuprolide is a synthetic gonadotropin drug used to treat hormone-responsive cancers such as prostate cancer and breast cancer. It can also be used to treat precocious puberty and prevent premature ovulation during in vitro fertilization. Leuprolide was patented in 1973 and approved for medical use in the United States in 1985.

In 1992, it obtained the license for importing medicine from China. By the first half of 2021, the manufactures in China's leuprolide market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Livzon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



The analyst expects that with the alleviation of the COVID-19 epidemic, sales of Leuprorelin will have a restorative growth from 2021 to 2025. On August 10, 2020, Shanghai-Takeda China announced that its 3-month dosage form (specification: 11.25mg) of Innate was officially approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the treatment of Central Precocious Puberty (CPP).

This is the third indication approved in China for the 3-month dosage form of Innate. The sales volume of leuprolide is expected to increase with the increase in the number of indications, and there is room for sales to increase.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Leuprorelin market

Sales value of China's Leuprorelin 2016-2020

Competitive landscape of China's Leuprorelin market

Prices of Leuprorelin in China

Prices of Leuprorelin in China by regions and manufacturers

Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Leuprorelin market

Prospect of China's Leuprorelin market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concepts of Leuprorelin

1.1 Indications for Leuprorelin

1.2 Development of Leuprorelin in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Leuprorelin in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Leuprorelin Sales in China



2 Sales of Leuprorelin in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Leuprorelin

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Leuprorelin

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Leuprorelin by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Microsheres for Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Form



3 Analysis of Major Leuprorelin Manufacturers in China in 2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Leuprorelin Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of ENANTONE (Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Leuprorelin) in China

3.3 Shanghai Livzon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Beiyi (Shanghai Livzon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Leuprorelin) in China

3.4 Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of Boennuokang (Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Leuprorelin) in China



4 Prices of Leuprorelin for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (ENANTONE)

4.2 Shanghai Livzon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Beiyi)

4.3 Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Boennuokang)



5 Prospect of Chinese Leuprorelin Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Leuprorelin Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Leuprorelin Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

Companies Mentioned

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Livzon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qrv6h