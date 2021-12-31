Investigation Report on China's Temozolomide Market 2021-2025 Featuring Merck Sharp & Dohme, Jiangsu Tasly Diyi Pharma, Beijing Shuanglu Pharma, Schering-Plough, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Temozolomide Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sales value of Temozolomide in the Chinese market increased year by year from 2016 to 2019. Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the overall diagnosis and treatment services of Chinese hospitals, the sales value of Temozolomide in the Chinese market decreased to CNY793 million in 2020 and the CAGR of Temozolomide in sales value from 2016 to 2020 is 9.04%.

Temozolomide is a second-generation alkylating agent. It is an oral chemotherapeutic drug used to treat brain cancers such as adult malignant glioma and malignant melanoma. It was developed by Merck & Co., Inc. The drug was approved to enter the Chinese market under the trade name TEMODAL in 2007. By 2020, Temozolomide has been included in China's Class B medical insurance. There are many manufacturers in the Chinese market in 2020, among which Merck Sharp & Dohme Ltd is the main manufacturer.



The analyst expects that with the relief of COVID-19, the sales value of Temozolomide in the Chinese market will have a restorative growth from 2021 to 2025. In addition, as the incidence of primary brain cancer increases, other cancers can cause secondary brain cancer.

Therefore, with the widespread use of digital electronic products and the increase in the incidence of other cancers, the incidence of brain cancer is also increasing year by year, the sales value and sales volume of Temozolomide for the treatment of brain cancer will continue to increase.

At the same time, Temozolomide has the characteristics of easily penetrating the blood-cerebrospinal fluid barrier and mild adverse reactions. The analyst predicts that the sales value and sales volume of Temozolomide in the Chinese market will have room for increase from 2021 to 2025.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Temozolomide market

Sales value of China's Temozolomide 2016-2020

Competitive landscape of China's Temozolomide market

Prices of Temozolomide in China

Prices of Temozolomide in China by regions and manufacturers

Analysis on factors affecting the development of China's Temozolomide market

Prospect of China's Temozolomide market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Temozolomide

1.1 Indications for Temozolomide

1.2 Development of Temozolomide in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Temozolomide in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Temozolomide sales in China



2 Sales of Temozolomide in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Temozolomide

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Temozolomide

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Temozolomide by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Temozolomide Manufacturers in China in 2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Temozolomide Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Merck Sharp & Dohme Ltd

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of TEMODAL (Merck Sharp & Dohme Ltd's Temozolomide) in China

3.3 Jiangsu Tasly Diyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Diqing (Jiangsu Tasly Diyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Temozolomide) in China

3.4 Beijing Shuanglu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of Jiaoning (Beijing Shuanglu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Temozolomide) in China

3.5 Schering-Plough Canada

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of TEMODAL (Schering-Plough Canada's Temozolomide) in China

3.6 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Company Ltd.

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Company Ltd.'s Temozolomide in China



4 Prices of Temozolomide for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Merck Sharp & Dohme Ltd (TEMODAL)

4.2 Jiangsu Tasly Diyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Diqing)

4.3 Beijing Shuanglu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Jiaoning)

4.4 Schering-Plough Canada (TEMODAL)

4.5 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Company Ltd.



5 Prospect of Chinese Temozolomide drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Temozolomide Market Development

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend



