China Compound Amino Acid Markets Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Compound Amino Acid is clinically used for patients with insufficient protein intake, malabsorption, and other amino acids that cannot meet the requirements of body metabolism. It was developed by Japan Ajinomoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. At present, more than 20 categories of Compound Amino Acid injections have been approved in China.

By 2020, in addition to Guangdong Litai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in the Chinese Compound Amino Acid market, there are 34 companies, such as Guangzhou Green Cross Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hubei Bantian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Fujian Tianquan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Liaoning Haisco Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



According to the analyst analysis, the sales of Compound Amino Acids in the Chinese market have basically maintained a slow growth from 2016 to 2020, reaching about 1.53 billion in 2020, and the CAGR from 2016 to 2020 is about 1.8%. The main reason is that the clinical demand for Compound Amino acids is relatively stable.



The analyst predicts that with the development of Compound Amino Acid categories from 2021 to 2025, the number of indications will increase so that sales and sales volume have potential for growth. Moreover, with the addition of new manufacturers in the Chinese Compound Amino Acid market, market competition will become increasingly fierce and sales will increase as prices fall.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Compound Amino Acid market

Sales value of China's Compound Amino Acid 2016-2020

Competitive landscape of China's Compound Amino Acid market

Prices of Compound Amino Acid in China

Prices of Compound Amino Acid in China by regions and manufacturers

Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Compound Amino Acid market

Prospect of China's Compound Amino Acid market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Compound Amino Acid

1.1 Indications for Compound Amino Acid

1.2 Development of Compound Amino Acid in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Compound Amino Acid in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Compound Amino Acid sales in China



2 Sales of Compound Amino Acid in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Compound Amino Acid

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Regions

2.2 Sales Volume of Compound Amino Acid

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Regions

2.3 Sales of Compound Amino Acid by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Granules

2.3.3 Capsules



3 Analysis of Major Compound Amino Acid Manufacturers in China In 2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Compound Amino Acid Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Guangdong Litai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Sailuoan (Guangdong Litai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Compound Amino Acid) in China

3.3 Guanzhou Green Cross Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Lvzhian (Guanzhou Green Cross Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.'s Compound Amino Acid) in China

3.4 Hubei Yibantian Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of Jimin (Hubei Yibantian Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.'s Compound Amino Acid) in China

3.5 Fujian Tianquan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of Tianquanlexin (Fujian Tianquan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.'s Compound Amino Acid) in China

3.6 Liaoning Haisco Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Jiesu (Liaoning Haisco Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.'s Compound Amino Acid) in China



4 Prices of Compound Amino Acid for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Guangdong Litai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Sailuoan)

4.2 Guanzhou Green Cross Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. (Lvzhian)

4.3 Hubei Yibantian Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. (Jimin)

4.4 Fujian Tianquan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. (Tianquanlexin)

4.5 Liaoning Haisco Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. (Jiesu)



5 Prospect of Chinese Compound Amino Acid Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Compound Amino Acid Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Compound Amino Acid Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

