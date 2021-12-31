China Dasatinib Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group & Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma EEIG

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Dasatinib Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dasatinib, developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, is an anti-tumor drug. It was first approved by the FDA in 2006 for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in the chronic and accelerated phases that are resistant or intolerant to previous treatment with imatinib. In 2011, Dasatinib was approved in China. By 2020, the two manufacturers in China's Dasatinib market are Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma EEIG.



According to the market research, the sales of Dasatinib have increased year by year from 2016 to 2020, with the most significant growth in 2018. The annual growth rate is 48.72 % from CNY51 million in 2017 to CNY75 million in 2018. The main reason for the increase is that China has undertaken an effort to cut healthcare costs, requiring insurance to cover 70% of costs since the national drug price negotiations in 2017. The CAGR of Dasatinib sales in 2016-2020 is 28.55%.



The analyst analyzes that its sales will have an upward trend from 2021 to 2025 as the Chinese Dasatinib market expands. At present, 3 companies in China are in the approval stage of Dasatinib generic drugs. After the success of the approvals, the competition in the Chinese Dasatinib market will become more intense and the price will be less than before.

Hence, the sales volume will increase accordingly. In addition, Dasatinib has been approved for 4 indications internationally, and only 2 indications have been approved in China. The number of indications approved in China is likely to increase, then sales still have the potential to increase.



