Investigation Report on China's Metformin Market 2021-2025

The analyst expects that with the relief of COVID-19, the sales value of Metformin in the Chinese market will have a restorative growth from 2021 to 2025.

According to the analyst's market research, the sales value of Metformin in the Chinese market increased year by year from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19 on the overall medical diagnosis and treatment services, the sales value of Metformin in the Chinese market fell to CNY707 million in 2020, a year-on-year decline of 4.19%. The CAGR of Metformin sales value in the Chinese market from 2016 to 2020 is 7.01%.



Metformin is the first-line drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, especially in people who are overweight. Metformin was originally developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme (trade name: GLUCOPHAGE ).

GLUCOPHAGE first went on the market in France in 1957 and went on the market in China in 1994. Since then, some generic drugs have also been listed in the Chinese market. According to the analyst's market research, there are several manufactures in China's Metformin market by 2020, of which Sino-US Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. accounts for the most market share.



In addition, the number of diabetic patients in China ranks first in the world. The total prevalence rate of diabetes in adults is 12.8%. Type II diabetes accounts for 90% of diabetic patients, and the number of patients is huge. At the same time, as the population ageing in China is becoming increasingly severe, the number of patients and the prevalence rate are also increasing year by year.

Therefore, the sales volume and sales value of Metformin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes have an increasing trend. In addition, compared with similar drugs, Metformin not only has the effect of lowering blood sugar, but also may have the effect of weight loss and treatment of hyperinsulinemia, and it can be effective for patients with poor efficacy of certain sulfonylureas. Based on these advantages, it is expected that the sales value of Metformin in the Chinese market will increase from 2021 to 2025.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Metformin market

Sales value of China's Metformin 2016-2020

Competitive landscape of China's Metformin market

Prices of Metformin in China

Prices of Metformin in China by regions and manufacturers

Analysis on factors affecting the development of China's Metformin market

Prospect of China's Metformin market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Metformin

1.1 Indications for Metformin

1.2 Development of Metformin in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Metformin in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Metformin Sales in China



2 Sales of Metformin in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Metformin

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Metformin

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Metformin by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Tablets

2.3.2 Sustained Release Tablets

2.3.3 Sustained Release Capsules

2.3.4 Enteric-coated Tablets

2.3.5 Enteric-coated Capsules



3 Analysis of Major Metformin Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Metformin Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Sino-American Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceutical Ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of GLUCOPHAGE (Sino-American Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceutical Ltd.'s Metformin) in China

3.3 Merck Sante SA

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of GLUCOPHAGE (Merck Sante SA's Metformin) in China

3.4 Chongqing Kangker Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of Dulening (Chongqing Kangker Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Metformin) in China

3.5 Beijing Shengyong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of Junlida (Beijing Shengyong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Metformin) in China

3.6 Shanghai Shangyao Xinyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Shanghai Shangyao Xinyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Metformin in China



4 Prices of Metformin for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Sino-American Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceutical Ltd. (GLUCOPHAGE)

4.2 Merck Sante SA (GLUCOPHAGE)

4.3 Chongqing Kangker Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Dulening)

4.4 Beijing Shengyong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Junlida)

4.5 Shanghai Shangyao Xinyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



5 Prospect of Chinese Metformin Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Metformin Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Metformin Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

