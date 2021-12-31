Global Antiseptic Wipes Market Outlook & Forecast to 2026: Synthetic Material Segment to Record Incremental Growth by 2026

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiseptic Wipes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antiseptic wipes market size is forecast to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5%.

The global antiseptic wipes market is growing at a healthy rate driven by the positive impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the world. The growing demand for eco-friendly products has driven the demand for natural fiber-based antiseptic wipes. One of the strategies followed by the companies to address the environmental challenge brought by the diaper industry is increasing the transparency around the raw material used in the wipes. This will enable the consumers to make informed choices about the product ingredients and disposals. Personal hygiene and healthcare hygiene are the largest drivers for the global antiseptic wipes industry.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the antiseptic wipes market-

The popularity of Chlorhexidine and alcohol-free hand sanitizing wipes

Introduction of eco-friendly antiseptic wipes in the market

Shift towards the waterless bathing (antiseptic wipes)

Growing health consciousness among consumers

Increase in the number of surgeries

Growth in the number of product launches

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The synthetic material segment will post an incremental growth by 2026. Synthetic fiber-based antiseptic wipes are cost-effective and thus used widely in many applications in the healthcare, industrial, entertainment, commercial, and residential sectors.

The increasing preference for physicians to use antibacterial wipes for wounds before the dressing is expected to propel the growth of the antibacterial wipes market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the antiseptic wipes market?

What are the market segments covered in the antiseptic wipes industry?

Who are the key players in the global antiseptic wipes market?

What is the post-COVID-19 impact on the antibacterial wipes market?

Which region has the highest market share in antiseptic wipes?

ANTISEPTIC WIPES MARKET SEGMENTS

The antiseptic wipes market report has the following segments-

Material

Application

End-User

Formulation

Distribution

Geography

ANTISEPTIC WIPES MARKET SEGMENTATION

More consumers are looking for biodegradable and eco-friendly products in the market. Companies are also working to introduce natural products, thereby propelling the demand for natural antiseptic wipes.

The skincare segment accounted for half of the global antiseptic wipes market share. The major consumer of antiseptic wipes for skincare is women. New lifestyle practices reduced physical movement, and prolonged sitting in one place for work has increased the prevalence of fungal infections amongst people. These factors have increased the usage of personal care wipes on the skin frequently.

Segmentation by Material

Synthetic

Natural

Segmentation by Application

Skin Care

Wound Care

Sanitizing

Segmentation by End-User

Healthcare

Household

Others

Segmentation by Formulation

Iodine

Chlorhexidine

Alcohols

Octenidine

Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

B2C/B2C

Retail

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America: Countries like the US have better healthcare settings, such as ambulatory surgical care centers (ASCs). Thus, the patients are discharged quickly after these low risks surgeries. Antiseptic wipes are used more frequently for dressing, in turn increasing their demand.

Europe: European region will post absolute growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to high standard medical care given to patients, with most people having medical insurance. Also, the prevalence of wounds is high in various European countries. Thus, an increasing target population will drive the demand for antiseptic wipes in the healthcare segment.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key vendors in the antiseptic wipes market are Edgewell Personal Care Company, Johnson & Johnson, Nice-Pak, Reckitt Benckiser, and 3M.

Most vendors focus heavily on developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries. At the same time, the market is nascent in developing economies such as China, the Philippines, and India. But in recent times, there has been an entry of many international brands in these countries and growing awareness of end-users toward hand sanitation.

Key Vendors

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Johnson & Johnson

Nice-Pak Products

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Other Prominent Vendors

Artnaturals

B. Braun Melsungen

BD

Beitai Daily Chemical

ConvaTec

Cardinal Health

Care Wet Wipes

Diamond Wipes International

Dynarex Corporation

Ecolab

Eisai

Fuyang Yangyang Health Technology

GAMA Healthcare

Guardpack

GOJO Industries

Germisept

Haining Twowell Daily Commodity

Kimberly-Clark

Kutol Products Company

Kubwipes

LA Fresh

Mor Medics

Metrex

Nuvik

PDI

Rockline Industries

Smith & Nephew

Sage Products

Savlon

Schulke & Mayr Company

Unicharm

Uniwipe Europe

Progressive Product LLC

Wiz

Henan Yeesain Health Technology

Zhan Wang Biotechnology

