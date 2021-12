English Icelandic

The below is Skeljungur‘s financial calendar for 2022:





Annual report 2021 3 February 2022

Annual General Meeting 2022 3 March 2022

Q1 2022 28 April 2022

Q2 2022 9 August 2022

Q3 2022 27 October 2022

Q4 2022 7 February 2023

Annual General Meeting 2023 9 March 2023





Please note that this calendar may be subject to change.