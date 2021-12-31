Worldwide Disposable Gloves Industry to 2027 - Based on Material, Product, End-use and Geography

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Gloves Market based on Material, Product, End-use and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Disposable gloves prominently act as protection to prevent infection among consumers and service providers. Therefore, these gloves are significantly used in industries such as food, healthcare, janitorial services, and chemicals. In addition, natural rubber, nitrile, neoprene, and vinyl are several variants of disposable gloves that have been emerged.

Compared to usual gloves, these variants have various benefits and offer wide applications in multiple industries such as food service, clean room, and industrial applications. As a result, the Disposable Gloves Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 13.2% CAGR by 2027.

The key factors compelling the disposable gloves market are the escalating demand for disposable gloves among several industry verticals such as pharmaceutical, automotive, chemical, food and beverage, and personal care. In the healthcare sector, these gloves are used to examine patients and perform surgical procedures to prevent cross-contamination, protect both patients and doctors from infections. In addition, the adoption of gloves by tattoo artists and spa and salon executives to provide a hygienic environment has also increased. On the other hand, the availability of local and less costly products is a factor to restrain the market growth.

As per the market by material, the natural rubber segment is projected to have the major share in the disposable gloves market. This is because rubber-based products provide superior performance and protection, so it is used in several applications, such as food processing & service, medical & dental, janitorial & sanitation, pharmaceutical and automotive.



Based on the product, powder-free products are expected to dominate the disposable gloves market share. Strict regulations on the use of powdered gloves by various governments globally are projected to positively impact the growth of the powder-free gloves segment over the forecast period. In addition, powder-free products are processed with chlorination, making them less form-fitting to avoid the use of powder for wearing and removing easily.



In terms of end-use, the medical and healthcare segment captured a substantial share of the disposable gloves market. There has been advancement in the number of surgical procedures around the world. In addition, surgical gloves play a prominent role in the prevention of infections related to procedures. Thus, the management of several health conditions, such as obstructed labor, injuries, malignancy, infections, and cardiovascular disease, needs surgical care procedures which enhance the segment growth.



As in the market by geography, the North American region has held the maximum share of the disposable gloves market. This is due to the rising healthcare expenditure, and the increasing population of elderly and increasing awareness about the hospital acquired infections (HAIs) anticipated to have a positive impact on the regional market growth.



Exposure to hazardous chemicals in the working environment of industries has been one of the key factors related to health issues among workers. Skin diseases, hand cuts, rashes, amputation, and blood-borne pathogens are the common risks experienced in several industries, such as healthcare, medical, and mining. Moreover, disposable gloves have extended to agriculture, beauty care, pet care, and others. Safety regulations in industries worldwide and the rising demand for disposable gloves in other sectors propel the global disposable gloves market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Material: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Natural Rubber

5.3. Nitrile

5.4. Vinyl

5.5. Neoprene

5.6. Polyethylene

5.7. Others



6. Product: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Powdered

6.3. Powder-free



7. End-use: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Medical & Healthcare

7.3. Automotive Finishing

7.4. Automotive Aftermarket

7.5. O&G and Mining

7.6. F&B Processing

7.7. F&B Service

7.8. Metal & Machinery

7.9. Chemical & Petrochemical



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. RUBBEREX Corp

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Hartalega Holdings Berhad

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financial Overview

10.2.3. Product Offerings

10.2.4. Developments

10.2.5. Business Strategy

10.3. Top Glove Corporation Bhd

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Offerings

10.3.4. Developments

10.3.5. Business Strategy

10.4. Cardinal Health Inc.

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Offerings

10.4.4. Developments

10.4.5. Business Strategy

10.5. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Offerings

10.5.4. Developments

10.5.5. Business Strategy

10.6. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financial Overview

10.6.3. Product Offerings

10.6.4. Developments

10.6.5. Business Strategy

10.7. Supermax Corporation Berhad

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financial Overview

10.7.3. Product Offerings

10.7.4. Developments

10.7.5. Business Strategy

10.8. Sempermed Inc.

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financial Overview

10.8.3. Product Offerings

10.8.4. Developments

10.8.5. Business Strategy

10.9. Ansell Limited

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financial Overview

10.9.3. Product Offerings

10.9.4. Developments

10.9.5. Business Strategy

10.10. Molnlycke Health Care

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Financial Overview

10.10.3. Product Offerings

10.10.4. Developments

10.10.5. Business Strategy



11. Analyst Opinion



12. Annexure

