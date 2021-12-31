Global Lactoferrin Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lactoferrin market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global lactoferrin market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021 to 2027. The report predicts the global lactoferrin market to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on lactoferrin market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021 to 2027.



The report on lactoferrin market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global lactoferrin market over the period of 2021 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global lactoferrin market over the period of 2021 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing prevalence of skin-related health conditions

Rising awareness about iron deficiency in women and children

2) Restraints

Low awareness about the consumption levels of lactoferrin

3) Opportunities

Growing demand for nutraceuticals

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the lactoferrin market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the lactoferrin market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global lactoferrin market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Lactoferrin Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Lactoferrin Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Lactoferrin Market



4. Lactoferrin Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Lactoferrin Market by Form

5.1. Powder

5.2. Capsules



6. Global Lactoferrin Market by Application

6.1. Pharmaceutical Products

6.2. Personal Care Products

6.3. Infant Formula

6.4. Food and Beverages

6.5. Others



7. Global Lactoferrin Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Lactoferrin Market by Form

7.1.2. North America Lactoferrin Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Lactoferrin Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Lactoferrin Market by Form

7.2.2. Europe Lactoferrin Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Lactoferrin Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Lactoferrin Market by Form

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Lactoferrin Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Lactoferrin Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Lactoferrin Market by Form

7.4.2. RoW Lactoferrin Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Lactoferrin Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Lactoferrin Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Hilmar Cheese Company

8.2.2. Pharming Group NV

8.2.3. Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

8.2.4. Synlait Milk Ltd.

8.2.5. Ingredia SA

8.2.6. MP Biomedicals

8.2.7. Tatura Milk Industries Ltd

8.2.8. Glanbia plc

8.2.9. APS BioGroup, LLC

8.2.10. Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd



