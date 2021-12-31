Global Game Development Software Industry 2021-2025: Major Trends, Lucrative Opportunities, Key Players and Leading Strategies

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Game Development Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global game development software market is poised to grow by $47.5 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growth in demand for PC games and gaming consoles and increase in demand for mobile gaming. The study identifies the increasing popularity of e-sports tournaments as one of the prime reasons driving the game development software market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Component Game Engine Audio Engine

By Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA



A robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading game development software market vendors that include:

Audiokinetic Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Playtech PLC

Scirra Ltd.

The Game Creators Ltd.

Unity Technologies Inc.

ZeniMax Media Inc.

Also, the game development software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

