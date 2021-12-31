HRC WORLD PLC: Interim Results to 30 September 2021

HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

31 December 2021

INTERIM RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (HRC), a company that provides restaurant management services especially in developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is appended to this announcement. The interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company’s auditors.

For the said financial period, the Group generated net profit of USD 55,000, while cash and cash equivalents stood at USD 136,000

Food and beverage businesses had been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which presented significant challenges to almost all companies and businesses worldwide. However, the Company continued implementing suitable initiatives to reduce cost and has been operating in line with the operations of its associate companies. As a result, the Company successfully adapted to the challenges faced and managed to provide required support to various business outlets.

The main objective of the Company remains to minimally sustain all business operations until such time the Covid-19 related issues are entirely resolved and the economy bounces back.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT



About HRC World Plc



HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details HRC World Plc info@hrcplc.co.uk

+603 7786 0500

Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045

