Global Gaming Chair Industry Landscape 2021-2025: Growing Number of e-Sports Tournaments Presents Lucrative Opportunities

The global gaming chair market is poised to grow by $130.77 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period.

This report on the gaming chair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the health-related benefits of using gaming chairs and the growing PC gaming and gaming console market. The study identifies the growing number of eSports tournaments as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming chair market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Type

Table

Hybrid

Platform

By Market Landscape

Mid-range

Low-range

High-range

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming chair market vendors that include:

AKRacing America Inc.

Arozzi North America

Corsair Gaming Inc.

DXRacer USA LLC.

GT Omega Racing Ltd.

Impakt SA

NOBLECHAIRS

Raidmax

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

ThunderX3

Also, the gaming chair market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

