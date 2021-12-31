December 31, 2021

News release

Pipeline Update on gRAD Tests

BioPorto A/S (BioPorto) is supporting Rigshospitalet (RH), Copenhagen, with quantitative thrombomodulin tests based on its generic Rapid Assay Device (gRAD) technology. RH is investigating the potential for thrombomodulin blood levels to be used as a marker in patients with sepsis to indicate who could benefit from treatment with the drug prostacyclin. RH is currently summarizing findings from its feasibility study and plans to publish the results after completing its assessment.

BioPorto is also using the gRAD platform in a feasibility study to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. As results from the previous data collection were not conclusive, BioPorto is extending the feasibility study into 2022, including expanding the study to include the omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant.

For further information, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, Investor Relations

+45 6168 7779, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

Attachment