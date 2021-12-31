Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2021-2025: Cumulative and Regional Revenue Insights for Fishing Rods, Fishing Reels, Fishing Lures, and Other Products

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports fishing equipment market is poised to grow by $2.09 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of recreational fishing and the rising demand for customized sports fishing equipment. The study identifies the increasing number of campaigns encouraging sports fishing as one of the prime reasons driving the sports fishing equipment market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Product Fishing Rod Fishing Reel Fishing Lure Others

By Geographical Landscape North America Europe APAC South America MEA



A robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports fishing equipment market vendors that include:

AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc.

Fairpoint Outdoors AS

Gamakatsu USA Inc.

GLOBERIDE Inc.

Grandt Industries Inc.

OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd.

Pure Fishing Inc.

Rapala VMC Corp.

Shimano Inc.

Tica Fishing Tackle

Also, the sports fishing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ayagy