Global Telecom Power Systems Market Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026 by Power Range (Low, Medium, High) and End-user Application (Access, Core, Metro)

The global telecom power system market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.25% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This market was valued at USD 4,357.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5,252.8 million by 2026.

Using solar energy is a steady method of providing electrical power to telecommunication systems in remote places that are beyond the main electricity grid, for instance mountaintops and vast swamps, where power is unavailable or where it is impractical to install new power lines to remote locations. This deployment may rise as a future trend in this market.

The increasing need for tower installations is driving the market as the following technologies such as 3G and 4G are being deployed, but the coverage is relatively lower in 3G and 4G technologies in various regions, so telecom companies need to set up more towers to handle the growing voice & data traffic. As the technologies are being progressed, the consumers' demand for the speed is also increasing, as the speed would vary at the beginning due to the low coverage.

Hybrid power system in telecom is driving the market as it is being designed to minimize power system life-cycle costs and carbon footprint. Power conversion components deliver leading efficiencies and maximum energy harvest from renewable resources. For instance, in India according to the Department of Telecommunications (DOT), the government directives in the country have suggested powering 75% of telecom towers in rural areas and 33% towers in urban areas by hybrid power, by 2020.

High deployment and operational cost is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market to certain extent.

The telecom power systems market is fragmented as with the advent of 4G LTE systems there will be more players added that will increase the market competition. Key players are Eaton Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Cummins Inc.. Some developments in the market are:

Sep 2019 - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc., one of the smart off-grid company announced its smart off-grid technology, which will be used to power new telecom systems in support of voice and data services from 9mobile, a fast-growing communications provider in Nigeria. Clear Blue was selected for the project by Raeanna Nigeria Limited, a Nigerian infrastructure company focused on rural connectivity and energy solutions.

May 2019 - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. announced the launch of its Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) for wireless power and this new subscription-based service provides clean, wireless power for critical systems such as off-grid street lights, telecommunications systems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

