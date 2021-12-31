New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193653/?utm_source=GNW

72 billion in 2021 to $1175.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1652.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The foundation, structure and building exterior contractors market consists of sales of foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform the specialty trades needed to complete the basic structure (i.e., foundation, frame, and shell) of buildings. The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance and repairs.



The main types of foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market are excavation and demolition, roofing, concrete work, and water well drilling.Water well drilling contractors bore holes in the ground to access natural water supplies.



They drill irrigation wells, business or industrial wells, and wells for residences not supplied by municipal water systems.The different service providers include large chain companies and independent contractors and are available in various modes such as online and offline.



It is used in several applications including residential building construction, nonresidential building construction, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential and commercial land, during the forecast period.According to the UN World Urbanization Prospects report, globally it is projected that more than two-thirds (60%) of the world’s population will be living in cities by 2050.



For instance, large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing.According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030.



This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for new infrastructure and drive the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market during the forecast period.



Contractors are offering building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) glazing technology for generation of electricity.A BIPV system consists of solar cells or modules that are integrated into building elements or material as part of the building structure.



Traditionally used photovoltaic systems are found on rooftops which have small surface areas.Whereas BIPV photovoltaic cells are integrated directly into cladding materials, shingles or windows enabling almost any building component including the roof, façade, windows, canopies or balcony railings to generate solar electricity.



Thus, BIPV installed buildings can self-generate a larger portion of their electricity from a free and clean energy source. AGC Inc., Avenston Group, BELECTRIC, BiPVco and Canadian Solar are examples of companies working on building-integrated photovoltaic.



Health and safety issues have always been a major concern in the foundation, structure and building exterior contractor industry.Construction activities always face worker safety issues with them working at height, working in confined spaces, working underground and close proximity to falling materials, handling load manually, handling hazardous substances, using plant and equipment, fire and exposure to live cables.



For instance, according to 25 Construction Safety Statistics for 2021, the American construction industry comprises 6% of the US workers, but witness around 20% the fatalities, largest number of fatalities compared to any other industry. Inadequate safety and health measures has a negative impact on both the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractor and built environments resulting in fatalities, injuries and diseases.



The countries covered in the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193653/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________