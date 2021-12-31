How One Founder is Using Her Beauty Brands to Promote Diversity and Empower Women

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2022 is right around the corner and with a new year comes new goals and new trends. The beauty industry is always changing and we have seen brands trying to build with much more purpose than before. One founder has chosen to spread the message of inclusion and positivity through her female run, black-owned beauty empire. Nicole Gujral is the CEO and Founder of Saint Luxe Beauty and Basic Beauty. As a former hairstylist & make-up artist turned entrepreneur, making ALL women feel beautiful is embedded into her brand missions. Both brands have used their platforms to push forward the message of empowerment. Through their collaboration with stellar partners like the Kendra Scott brand for a self-care event and their upcoming New Year specials, these are two brands that are making inclusive beauty accessible and creating beauty with a bigger mission at its center.

Saint Luxe Beauty is a new luxury beauty brand. Its sleek packaging and cruelty-free products are taking the beauty industry by storm, with high end products like their Tiger's Eye and Obsidian Eyeliner Bundle. Their beauty products are made for all skin types and complexions because they believe that luxury should be for everyone.

Basic Beauty is the trendy sister brand to Saint Luxe. They create cruelty-free, long-lasting cosmetics with high quality, paraben-free ingredients. With playful shades like the Clueless Lip Oil and their Smokeshow Eyeshadow Quad, this brand wants its customers to create glam looks and have a good time while doing it! They understand makeup trends change often, so their affordable prices let customers to experiment with a variety of shades while still being cost-effective.

Nicole has made it her mission to create impact throughout different communities. This past year, Saint Luxe and Basic Beauty donated to several organizations including The Rise Of Broken Women, an NYC nonprofit that has a mission of supporting and uplifting women and children in shelters. They were able to provide an abundance of toiletries and baby necessities through their donation efforts.

Most recently, Saint Luxe Beauty and Basic Beauty partnered with the Kendra Scott brand for a self-care panel in Washington DC that brought together women from all industries and discussed the importance of work/life balance. The evening ended with a group guided meditation. Panelists included Miss United States 2018 and Licensed Psychotherapist Andromeda Peters, Former Pro-Cheerleader and Content Creator Taylor Champ, and Saint Luxe and Basic Beauty Founder Nicole Gujral.

If there is one thing that Saint Luxe Beauty and Basic Beauty has established, it's that they will always support women and have conversations that bring a positive impact to every woman's confidence. Learn more about these brands on their websites at www.saintluxebeauty.com and www.shopbasicbeauty.com and use the Code "NewMe" for 15% off from January 1st through January 7th!

