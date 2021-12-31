Global Sports Betting (Online, Offline) Industry Report 2021-2025: Regional Insights for the Projected $106.25 Billion Market Growth, with Analysis on ~25 Prominent Companies

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Betting Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports betting market is poised to grow by $106.25 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the digital revolution and the increasing commercialization of sports events. The study identifies the legalization of sports betting as one of the prime reasons driving the sports betting market growth during the next few years.

The market is segmented as below:

By Platform Offline Online

By Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



A robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports betting market vendors that include:

888 Holdings PLC

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Churchill Downs Inc.

Flutter Entertainment PLC

GVC Holdings PLC

Kindred Group PLC

Sportech PLC

The Stars Group Inc.

Webis Holdings PLC

William Hill PLC

Also, the sports betting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dobu1q