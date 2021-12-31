Global Camping Equipment Industry Growth Opportunities 2021-2026 - Leading Players are Newbell Brands, AMG Group, Exxcel Outdoor, and Mont-bell Co

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camping Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global camping equipment market was valued at USD 13,954.86 million in 2020, and it is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.



The situation of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the market growth, as recreationists spent a higher amount of leisure time from their complex work schedules. As per the sources, the implementation of lockdown came as an opportunity for campers and prospective campers across the world. Considering the leisure travelers of the North American region, the frequency of leisure trips made by the travelers increased from 11% to 16% post-COVID-19 situation. Hence, the market witnessed a positive impact on the demand for camping equipment during the period.



Vendors are introducing camping equipment that ensure higher safety and comfort level in terms of size, weight, and quality of the material. Moreover, vendors have started developing the type of insulation used in tents to protect the consumers from extreme climatic conditions.



A number of camping organizations and service providers are introducing camping programs targeted at different age groups in an effort to attract new campers. For the older generations, these programs often focus on the experience of camping, while for younger generations, they feature adventure sports. In addition, with the rising awareness about environmental preservation, demand for eco-friendly camping equipment is on the rise. Thus, vendors are introducing eco-friendly equipment to differentiate and expand their product lines. Such innovations in camping equipment may increase the sales of camping equipment during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Rising Participation in Outdoor Recreational Activities

North America Holds a Major Share in the Market

Competitive Landscape

The camping equipment market is competitive, and the major players are focusing on innovating their offerings through new product development and expansion to widen their presence across the world and cater to various preferences of consumers. The most active companies in the market include key players, such as Newbell Brands, AMG Group Ltd, Exxcel Outdoor LLC, and mont-bell Co. Ltd.

In terms of strategies adopted, product innovation captured the major share and remained the most preferred strategy adopted by the leading market players. Companies are expanding their production lines and product portfolios geographically, which helps them gain a competitive advantage over other players. Technical advancement was another key factor in product innovation.

