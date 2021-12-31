New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04442212/?utm_source=GNW

57 billion in 2021 to $72.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $73.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.3%.



The direct mail advertising market consists of the sales of direct mail advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that create and manage advertisement and promotional activities by mail.The content and mode of advertisement can be customized according to the target audience.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of direct mail advertising are postcards, self-mailers, letters and envelop, dimensional mailers, and catalogs.A self-mailer is a piece of promotional material that is sent without an envelope.



It might range from a simple postcard to a detailed brochure or catalog.The direct mail advertising services are used by retail, banks & financial institutions, commercial buildings, media & entertainment, government, and transportation.



The different sizes of enterprises include large enterprise and small and medium enterprise.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The benefits associated with direct mail advertising contributed to the growth of the direct mail advertising market.The major benefits associated with direct mail advertising include high read rate, response rate, and personalization.



The tangible benefits that direct mail offers along with the facility that personal and special messages can be delivered to the target customers, builds trust in customers.Also, direct mail tends to have a longer shelf life than email or digital marketing.



According to the Postary (Postcard Marketing & Direct Mail Platform), the average response rate of the direct mail is around 2.7% - 4.4%, while the email has around 0.6%, which is comparatively very low. The average open rate varies between 57.5% – 85%, and the average return on investment is $4.09 (£3.22) for $1.27 (£1) spent on direct mail. Such benefits from direct mail advertising drive the direct mail advertising market.



Direct mail advertisers are using 3D mail campaigns to modernize direct mail advertising. 3D direct mail campaigns are interactive as well as provide a visual media experience to the target customers. For instance, in March 2021, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, announced the launch of a portfolio of 3D solutions to assist manufacturers and retailers in creating rich user experiences and accelerating time-to-market. RRD’s end-to-end 3D suite, which enables simulations and digital prototyping that maximise the potential of augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality, is designed to utilise the power of emerging technologies such as 5G and spatial web for the Internet of Everything (IoE) (MR).



The high cost of direct mail advertising is expected to limit the growth of the direct mail advertising market.For instance, for a small business operating on a small marketing budget, a direct mail advertising campaign can result in high costs.



Direct mailing costs include the price of the postage, professional printing, design cost, and costs for hiring services of a professional copywriter to create a persuasive message.In addition to this constraint, direct mail is considered junk mail by the consumers.



According to a study, more than 90 percent of direct mails are tossed away without opening or reading.Therefore, to reach the customer with mail, the mail sent should be creative and to create such mail, the cost increases.



The high cost of direct mail advertising hinders the direct mail advertising market.



The countries covered in the direct mail advertising market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



