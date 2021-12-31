Global Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Growth Outlook 2028: Full Subscription Segment Set to Register Fastest CAGR of 17.3% Between 2021-2028

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), Subscription Type (Topper, Full), Food Type (Dry, Wet), Region (APAC, Europe), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet meal kit delivery services market size is expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period.

Rising awareness among pet owners related to adverse effects of nutrition deficiency in pets, coupled with their increased spending on pet food is expected to drive market demand across the globe over the forecasted period. The dogs animal type segment led the market and accounted for the leading share of the total revenue in 2020.



The full subscription type segment led the market in 2020. Full subscription plans offer a higher discount to consumers, along with free trials that help them gain more popularity over budget-friendly topper subscriptions. Furthermore, full subscriptions are based on the pet's profile, which includes their weight, age, breed, activity level, allergies and health conditions, and taste preferences, which help consumers understand the required calorie intake for their pets.



Since full subscriptions cover 100% of the calorie intake required, it gets more convenient for the consumers to go forward with monthly/yearly subscriptions, thereby leading to boosting this segment's growth. North America dominated the global market and generated the highest contribution of sales to the market revenue in 2020. The rising investment by key players is one of the major factors driving the region's growth.



Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 due to a growing number of new service offerings and rising concerns about pet health and nutritional deficiencies

The wet food segment led the global market in 2020 and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The growth is due to the increasing availability of customized wet food meals catering to the specific needs of pets

The full subscription type segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period

The growth can be credited to the significant advantages offered by providers to consumers, such as customization, discounted prices, free trials, and international shipping



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Pet Type Outlook

2.3. Food Type Outlook

2.4. Subscription Type Outlook

2.5. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. Roadmap of Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preference

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market: Pet Type Analysis & Estimates

5.1. Pet Type Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Dogs

5.3. Cats



Chapter 6. Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market: Food Type Analysis & Estimates

6.1. Food Type Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Dry (Kibble)

6.3. Wet



Chapter 7. Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market: Subscription Type Analysis & Estimates

7.1. Subscription Type Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Topper

7.3. Full



Chapter 8. Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

The Farmer's Dog, Inc.

PetPlate

NomNomNow Inc

Ollie Pets Inc

Spot and Tango

Butternutbox

Kabo Labs

Lyka

Tailsco Ltd.

Lucky Dog Cuisine Inc

