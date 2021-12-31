Hotel Equities Announces the Home2 Suites by Hilton Whitestown Indianapolis NW is Now Open

ATLANTA, GA and WHITESTOWN, IN, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hotel Equities announced the opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Whitestown Indianapolis NW . The hotel, owned by Jetha Group and operated by Hotel Equities, features 107 suites and a range of tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Located at 6017 Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, IN 40675, the new hotel offers guests convenient access to Grand Park Sports Campus, Indiana Motor Speedway, Amerisource Bergen, Indy Car Exchange, and Indianapolis International Airport.

Opening during the season of giving is appropriate as a prominent mark of the Home2 Suites by Hilton’s award-winning brand is giving back to the communities it serves. The Home2 Suites Whitestown Indianapolis supported So Big through its opening weekend with all proceeds going to the organization.

“GM Keith Adkins has done a phenomenal job building a top-tier team at the Home2 Suites Whitestown, all of whom have been preparing for and anxiously awaiting opening day,” said Joe Viglietta, regional director of operations for Hotel Equities. “Our hope is that the city of Whitestown is proud of its newest lodging addition and that the servant leadership embodied by the hotel staff makes a positive impact felt throughout the community.”

“We are excited to open our doors to travelers visiting metro Indianapolis and serving our community,” added Keith Adkins, general manager. “Whitestown and the surrounding area is a great place to visit and stay for a while with an abundance of amenities at your door step, including nearby shopping and dining.”

Home2 Suites by Hilton Whitestown Indianapolis NW offers all-suite accommodations with fully-accessorized kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel features inviting communal spaces and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast. Guests can also enjoy an indoor pool, fire pit and grill area. The hotel is pet-friendly.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Whitestown Indianapolis NW participates in Hilton’s award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

The Home2 Suites Whitestown Indianapolis is planning its grand opening celebration for this Spring. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Home2 Suites by Hilton Whitestown Indianapolis NW or call 463-946-4050.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and newsroom.hilton.com/home2suites.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of 210+ hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com .

About Home2 Suites by Hilton

From check-in to check-out, the Home2 experience is engineered to be inviting, functional and unique. Home2 is more than just a place to stay. It’s your Home2. Whether it’s our flexible approach to relaxation, connection and productivity or our forward-thinking commitment to sustainability, the brand’s fresh and contemporary offerings to the mid-scale, extended-stay market resonate with smart and savvy travelers.