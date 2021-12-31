Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, announced today that it has granted stock options (the “Options”) to its directors, officers and employees to purchase up to 4,455,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.24. The Options will vest according to the following schedule:



Date Number of Options Vesting Immediately 75,000 March 31, 2022 75,000 June 30, 2022 298,750 September 30, 2022 75,000 December 30, 2022 1,310,416 June 30, 2023 223,750 December 30, 2023 1,310,417 December 30, 2024 1,086,667

For more information please see the Company’s Form 11 filing dated December 30, 2021.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business and consumer solutions, with a focus on infrastructure for digital assets and NFTs. BCF also provides blockchain consulting services to corporate clients.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Dan Wasyluk

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 794-0994

dwasyluk@blockchainfoundry.co

Forward-Looking Information

Certain portions of this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as “forward-looking statements”, which may not be based on historical fact, including, but not limited to, BCF completing any drawdowns on the equity facility and the terms of each drawdown. Wherever possible, words such as “will”, “plans,” “expects,” “targets,” “continues”, “estimates,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “would” or might, and the negative of such expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of the times at, or by which, such events, performance or results will be achieved, if achieved at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, as they reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by BCF are inherently subject to significant business, economic, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and contingencies, including, but not limited to, the ability of BCF to complete any drawdowns on the terms described herein or at all. Many factors could cause BCF’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the “United States”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.