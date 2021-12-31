The Global Geospatial Data Analytics Market is expected to grow by $ 59.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.27% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geospatial Data Analytics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192409/?utm_source=GNW

27% during the forecast period. Our report on the geospatial data analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising applications of geospatial analytics in disaster management and the growing requirement of real-time data capture. In addition, rising applications of geospatial analytics in disaster management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The geospatial data analytics market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The geospatial data analytics market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• GPS

• GIS

• Remote sensing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of geospatial analytics in healthcare and insurance sectorsas one of the prime reasons driving the geospatial data analytics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on geospatial data analytics market covers the following areas:

• Geospatial data analytics market sizing

• Geospatial data analytics market forecast

• Geospatial data analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geospatial data analytics market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Fugro NV, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., and SAP SE. Also, the geospatial data analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

