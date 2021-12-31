Insight into the Home and Small Business Security System Market in Europe and North America to 2025 - Featuring ADT, Comcast, Brinks Home Security and Verisure

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Home and Small Business Security System Market in Europe and North America - 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cellular connectivity is rapidly becoming a standard feature in security alarm systems for the consumer and small business markets. The analyst estimates the number of cellular IoT connections for home and small business security systems in Europe and North America will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7 percent from 36.4 million in 2020 to 50.4 million in 2025. Learn about the business opportunities associated with wireless IoT solutions for the alarm system industry in the eleventh edition of this 110-page report covering both Europe and North America.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on alarm system adoption by country and segment.

Comprehensive overview of the home and small business alarm system value chain.

Detailed profiles of key players on the European and North American security markets.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Market forecasts by region, lasting until 2025.

The number of professionally monitored alarm systems in Europe is forecasted to grow from 16.8 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0 percent to reach 20.4 million in 2025. In North America, the number of monitored alarm systems is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.4 percent from 32.3 million in 2020 to 36.4 million in 2025.

Security systems for small businesses and private homes can be divided into three main categories - local, self-monitored and professionally monitored security systems. When activated, a local security system emits an alarm sound to alert the surroundings and scare off intruders.

Such systems are not monitored and cannot be accessed remotely. A self-monitored security system is connected and informs the owner of the premises upon activation by sending a text message, email or push notification. A professionally monitored security system is connected to an Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC). When the system is activated, the ARC can dispatch a security patrol and contact emergency services.

In North America, ADT is the leading provider of professionally monitored alarm systems with 6.5 million residential and business customers at the end of 2020. ADT is followed by Vivint, Comcast, SimpliSafe and Brinks Home Security (Monitronics), all with between 900,000 and 1.7 million monitored alarm system customers at the end of 2020. Following the acquisition of ADT Canada, the telecommunications company Telus has emerged as the leading provider of home security systems in Canada with around 0.7 million customers at the end of 2020.

In Europe, Verisure is the clear market leader with a total of close to 3.8 million residential and small business customers. The company is one of the few players that has a significant customer base in several European countries. The second and third largest players in Europe are Sector Alarm and EPS Telesurveillance (Credit Mutuel), both with more than 500,000 monitored alarm systems at the end of 2020. Additional Europe-based companies include Securitas, Prosegur and G4S (Allied Universal).

"There is currently a major technology shift happening in the home and small business security systems market that creates opportunities for manufacturers and service providers", says Martin Backman, Senior Analyst.

Millions of alarm systems relying on PSTN and 2G/3G networks need to be replaced as these networks are gradually being shut down in North America and Europe during the next few years. Interactive security systems, enabling remote access and control of the system using a smartphone, are increasingly common and are now estimated to account for the majority of new installations in both regions.

"Interactive security systems also enable smart home devices and video cameras to be added to the system, providing additional convenience and peace of mind for homeowners", concludes Mr. Backman.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 The security industry

1.1 Market overview

1.1.1 Security services

1.1.2 Enterprise security systems

1.1.3 Home and small business security systems

1.1.4 Cash handling

1.2 Key industry players

2 Home and small business security systems

2.1 Technology overview

2.2 European standards for intruder alarm systems

2.3 Alarm system value chain

2.3.1 Traditional home security system providers

2.3.2 Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home security system providers

2.3.3 Home security system manufacturers and platform providers

2.3.4 Secure alarm communications service providers

2.4 Market value and alarm system penetration

2.4.1 The European market

2.4.2 The North American market

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 The European market landscape

3.2 The North American market landscape

3.3 Market drivers and trends

3.3.1 Interactive smart home systems fuel interest in security services

3.3.2 DIY and traditional home security systems offerings are converging

3.3.3 Security and integrity issues when the home is connected

3.3.4 Security systems and smart home products enable insurance discounts

3.3.5 The pandemic's impact on the security industry

3.3.6 Network sunsets - an opportunity and challenge for the security industry

4 Company profiles and strategies

4.1 Traditional home security system providers

4.1.1 ADT

4.1.2 Altice France

4.1.3 Brinks Home Security (Monitronics)

4.1.4 Carrier

4.1.5 Comcast

4.1.6 Cox Communications

4.1.7 EPS Telesurveillance

4.1.8 G4S (Allied Universal)

4.1.9 Guardian Protection

4.1.10 Johnson Controls

4.1.11 Prosegur

4.1.12 Sector Alarm

4.1.13 Securitas

4.1.14 Stanley Black & Decker

4.1.15 Telus

4.1.16 Vector Security

4.1.17 Verisure

4.1.18 Vivint

4.2 DIY home security system providers

4.2.1 Ajax Systems

4.2.2 Canary

4.2.3 Frontpoint

4.2.4 Minut

4.2.5 Ring (Amazon)

4.2.6 SimpliSafe

4.2.7 Somfy

4.2.8 Wyze Labs

4.3 Home security system manufacturers and platform providers

4.3.1 Alarm.com

4.3.2 Bosch

4.3.3 DMP

4.3.4 DSC (Johnson Controls)

4.3.5 Nortek Control (Nice)

4.3.6 Resideo Technologies

4.4 Secure alarm communications service providers

4.4.1 AddSecure

4.4.2 BT Redcare

4.4.3 CSL

4.4.4 Telular (AMETEK)

4.4.5 Uplink (Sierra Wireless)





