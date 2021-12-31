Global Theme Park Market Report 2021, Featuring The Walt Disney Company, Comcast Corporation, Oriental Land and Chimelong Group

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Theme Park Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global theme park market is projected to grow moderately during the period of 2021-2025. The global theme park market is expected to increase due to improved earning capacity, growing young population, growth in leisure tourism, larger number of attractions, increase in re-investment, rising demand of experience economy, and developing intellectual property experiences. Yet, the market faces some challenges like weather conditions, stringent regulations, and higher cost of maintaining theme parks.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global theme park market by value, by ride type, by attendance, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the theme park market, including the following regions: The US, China and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the theme park market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global theme park market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global theme park market is highly concentrated with few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the theme park market are The Walt Disney Company, Comcast Corporation, Oriental Land and Chimelong Group are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Growth Drivers

Improved Earning Capacity

Growing Young Population

Growth in Leisure Tourism

Larger number of Attractions

Increase in Re-investment

Rising demand of Experience Economy

Developing Intellectual Property (IP) Experiences

Challenges

Weather Conditions

Stringent Regulations

Higher Cost of Maintaining Theme Parks

Market Trends

Social Media as Driving Force

Rise in Use of IOT Technology

Adoption of Green Energy in Theme Parks

Emergence of Augmented and Virtual Reality

Immersive Experience on a Silver Platter

Robots in Theme Parks

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Theme Park: An overview

2.1.1 Characteristics of a Theme Park

2.1.2 History of Theme Park

2.1.3 Comparison between Theme Park and Amusement Park

2.1.4 Types of Theme Park

2.1.5 Theme Parks by Category

2.1.6 Admission Policies of Theme Parks

2.2 Theme Park Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Theme Park Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Theme Park Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Theme Park Market: Ride Type Analysis

3.3 Global Theme Park Market: Park Attendance Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Theme Park Market: An Analysis

4.2 China Theme Park Market: An Analysis

4.3 ROW Theme Park Market: An Analysis





5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Theme Park

5.1.2 Decline in International Tourism

5.1.3 Post-COVID Scenario

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Theme Park Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Theme Park Players by Market Share

7.3 North America Theme Park Players by Market Share

7.4 Japan Theme Park Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

The Walt Disney Company

Comcast Corporation

Oriental Land

Chimelong Group

