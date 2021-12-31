The Global Polyetheramine Market is expected to grow by $ 305.68 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyetheramine Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303721/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the polyetheramine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the polyetheramine market in China and the high adoption of diamine. In addition, Growth in the polyetheramine market in China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The polyetheramine market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The polyetheramine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• epoxy coatings

• polyurea

• adhesives and sealants

• composites

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high demand for epoxy coatings in diverse applicationsas one of the prime reasons driving the polyetheramine market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on polyetheramine market covers the following areas:

• Polyetheramine market sizing

• Polyetheramine market forecast

• Polyetheramine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyetheramine market vendors that include BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Qingdao IRo Surfactant Co. Ltd., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co. Ltd., Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd., Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co. Ltd., Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co. Ltd, Zhangjiagang Tuopu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zibo Zhengda Polyurethane Co. Ltd. Also, the polyetheramine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

