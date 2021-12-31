North American Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Forecast to Reach USD 46.07 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure (Skin Rejuvenation, Injectable), By End Use (Hospital, Traditional Spa, HCP Owned Clinic), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size is expected to reach USD 46.07 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Non-invasive aesthetic treatments are procedures that do not require surgical intervention, have minimal downtime, lower risks of complications and lower cost of treatment. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for fillers and injectable including Botox as a result of the increasing target population across the globe. The demand for anti-aging aesthetic solutions that are non-invasive have escalated due to increasing geriatric population pool.



According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), high growth was observed in facial rejuvenation procedures, and the number of botulinum toxin type A procedures was the highest, accounting for over 7.7 million injections (Botox, Dysport, Xeomin) in 2019. It was also noted that in 2019, around 4,73,354 botulinum toxin filler procedures were performed on men in the U.S. This indicates that demand for the procedure is rapidly increasing among men.



The U.S is among the top countries to carry out non-invasive aesthetic treatments globally as the acceptance towards advanced procedures is higher in the country. Moreover rising disposable income, superior medical infrastructure, the prevalence of skin conditions and large pool of aesthetic professionals is expected to boost market growth.



In the light of COVID-19, the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market was hampered as the footfall of patient appointments for aesthetic treatments was temporarily suspended. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons stated that the pandemic reduced the overall uptake of aesthetic treatments; however, it will be the reason for an upsurge demand for cosmetic procedures in the coming years, which is expected to rise even higher than previous numbers.



North America Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Report Highlights

The injectable segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is also expected to show the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the wide applications of aesthetic treatment

The skin rejuvenation segment held a revenue share of 24% in 2020 owing to advancements in procedures like photo rejuvenation, deep chemical peel, and laser resurfacing

On the basis of end-use, the Medspa segment held the largest revenue share of 34.2% in 2020 because medical esthetic centers are owned and governed by licensed physicians, surgeons, esthetician, and nurses

The U.S dominated the market in 2020, owing to increasing disposable income, high expenditure on healthcare, large pool of certified professionals, and increased prevalence of skin conditions among population

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 U.S. & Canada Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

4.1.2.1 Orthodontic consumables

4.1.2.2 Aesthetic laser market

4.1.2.3 Hyaluronic acid dermal filler market

4.1.2.4 Facial injectables

4.2 Market Segmentation and Scope

4.3 User Perspective Analysis

4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.4.1 U.S. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.4.2 Canada Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5 Market Driver Analysis

4.5.1 Increasing Beauty Consciousness Among Consumers

4.5.2 Growing Geriatric Population

4.6 Market Restraint Analysis

4.6.1 Lack of Reimbursement Coverage

4.6.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on Aesthetics Market

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

5.2 Aftermath of COVID-19 Pandemic in Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

5.2.1 Future Of Aesthetics



Chapter 6 U.S. & Canada Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market: Procedure Type Segment Analysis



Chapter 7 U.S. & Canada Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market: End-use Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

Toronto Cosmetic Clinic

The Cosmetic Clinic

Skinovative of Gilbert - Medical Spa

Shea Aesthetic Clinic

Chapter (Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic)

Anewskin Aesthetic Clinic And Medical Spa

The Ottawa Skin Clinic

Manhattan Aesthetics

Toronto Medical Aesthetics.

Dr. Cory Torgerson

Canada Medlaser Inc.

Skinrhummd

Skin Vitality Medical Clinic

True Medispa

Dermapure

