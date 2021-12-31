SAMEA Innovation to Introduce SENSORIIS, a Cellular-Based, Cloud-Connected Air Quality Sensor for the US Market at CES 2022 Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS & PLÉNEUF-VAL-ANDRÉ, France, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMEA Innovation, SAS is pleased to announce the cellular-based SENSORIIS and SAMEA Innovation entry into the U.S. markets. The SENSORIIS, now shipping in Europe, incorporates an extensive array of 16 sensor measurements. The sensor measurements include Particle PM 0.5, 1.0, 2.5, 7.5, 10.0, VOC, True CO2, temperature, humidity, presence via a doppler radar, sound, vibration, air pressure, smoke and lighting conditions including brightness and color temperature. SENSORIIIS will ship in Q2 of 2022 at $499.

To be introduced at this year's CES, the SENSORIIS is engineered as a cellular-based autonomous system with no Wi-Fi setup needed. The system can be placed anywhere to measure air quality, with seamless connectivity to the cloud every five minutes, providing near real-time air quality information via a mobile app or web dashboard. There is no router to install, which avoids an unsecure Wi-Fi point by using a secure cellular connection.

"A company can place the SENSORIIS anywhere in a space, as its battery can last up to two years, and place as many as needed to receive accurate indoor air quality measurements via mobile app or customized dashboards," said Sebastien Amiot, CEO of SAMEA Innovation.

SAMEA Innovation is utilizing Sequans' cellular-based sensor technology for the SENSORIIS. "The Sequans communication module in the SENSORIIS is certified for use by cellular carriers in over 200 countries, and it will bring a competitive advantage to SAMEA," said Amiot.

"Safe and healthy indoor air quality has become an increasingly important issue in many companies that plan to return to work in person following the many challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Installation of precise air quality sensors that can efficiently measure and inform the air quality condition on a real-time basis can help reduce the anxiety and concerns that employees may have about commercial spaces," added Amiot.

SAMEA Innovation is exhibiting at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Eureka Park Booth #61013 in the Technology West-Hall G in the France Innovation Section. To learn more, visit www.samea-innovation.com.

ABOUT SAMEA Innovation, SAS

Established in August 2016, SAMEA Innovation designs and provides wireless systems and connected IoT devices, based on a strong expertise in radiocommunication and electronic design. Our designs support B2B and B2C radio integration, with a focus on improving connectivity, geolocation, and multi-purpose wireless sensors.

For more information, visit www.samea-innovation.com.

