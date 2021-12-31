Doratoon Expands Its Business in Video Making With Its Personalized, Cognitive Animation Software

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animation is undoubtedly the future of marketing techniques. Laipic Technology Co., Ltd. came up with the idea to introduce a state-of-the-art animation software, henceforth, coming up with the concept of Doratoon in 2015. The company's CEO, Bruce Wei, believes Doratoon to be the "breakthrough" in online animation video makers.

Doratoon is one of the projects where the company has committed itself to strengthening the user experience and providing a colorful experience in creating free animation videos for different purposes. While making itself versatile in the consumer market, Doratoon found a very diverse user base in its growth. It didn't take time for consumers to realize the personal and commercial uses associated with the animation software.

Doratoon has been successful in making video animation software easy to use. With its independently developed AI Drawing tool, you can develop personalized animations within the animation software. Numerous features make Doratoon a special animation-making tool. It helps users import PPTs, have them recorded, and edit them with the aid of different tools, allowing people of different uses to consider opting for Doratoon.

Since its foundation in 2015, Doratoon has been relatively consistent in its overall development. The tool has been focused on improving its basis and structure. Doratoon has made considerable improvements and developments in other departments. Doratoon has built a team of young, energetic, and enthusiastic people. A team of 300 enthusiastic people are behind the project and continue to make further developments across the software.

Doratoon promises greatness for its users, which makes it a great choice for users to try in 2022. The vision and mission portrayed by the company are elegant and promising for its users. Doratoon and Laipic Technologies have been actively participating in digital ventures and presented the world with numerous possibilities within the field of animation video making. This has helped the company earn multiple awards of emerging enterprises globally.

About Laipic Technologies

Laipic Technologies believes in becoming the leading digital creative platform globally, where it intends to feature projects like Doratoon as their frontier. While working across Doratoon, Laipic has tapped into other digital creativity fields with projects such as SOOMUS - a credible presentation video maker and recording tool. CEO Bruce Wei is looking forward to bringing value to their products with bravery, integrity, innovation, and carefulness.

