SINTX Chief Scientific Officer Retires and Director of R&D Steps Into Leadership Role

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Bryan J. McEntire, will be retiring at the end of 2021 after 17 years with the company. Dr. Ryan Bock will move into the role of Vice President of Research and Development (R&D) to take on the leadership of SINTX’s R&D activities. Following retirement, Dr. McEntire will continue supporting SINTX Technologies in the role of Emeritus Scientific Officer.



Dr. McEntire has worked in the advanced ceramic industry for 46 years and has co-authored more than 130 technical papers and presentations on ceramic materials, processing, and characterization. During his time at SINTX, he has been responsible for research and development, product development, testing and validation, manufacturing, and quality control for orthopedic implants produced from silicon nitride. Before joining SINTX, McEntire held various senior positions in notable ceramics and materials companies including Applied Materials, Saint-Gobain Industrial Ceramics Corporation, Norton/TRW Ceramics, and Ceramatec. He was elected as a Fellow of the American Society in 2012 and served as an invited short-course lecturer on Forming of Ceramics at the Annual Meeting of the American Ceramic Society from 1986 to 1995.

“Dr. McEntire has been a tremendous asset and friend to SINTX for nearly two decades,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, President, and CEO, SINTX Technologies. “While we’re sad to see him go, we are excited that he’ll maintain involvement through an advisory role.”

“It’s been both a privilege and a pleasure to work with and for the great men and women of SINTX in the development of advanced ceramic solutions for biomedical, industrial, aerospace, and armor markets,” said Dr. Bryan J. McEntire. “I couldn’t have ended my career with a more admirable organization, having strong management leadership, and outstanding technical and manufacturing talent. I wish them all the best in their future endeavors, and I hope to be of service to them in my new advisory role.”

Currently Director of R&D, Dr. Bock will continue biomaterial development efforts in addition to expanding application-focused research into antipathogenic and technical ceramic products as he steps into the role of Vice President of R&D when Dr. McEntire retires. Dr. Bock has supported SINTX through a variety of roles for 13 years and has an extensive background in advanced ceramics, colloid & surface science, and biomaterials.

“I am looking forward to leading SINTX’s R&D efforts which include rich collaborations with academic and industrial research groups around the world along with focused, application-driven research performed by our skilled and dedicated internal team,” said Dr. Ryan Bock, Director of R&D, SINTX Technologies. “It has been my great honor to have Dr. McEntire as a mentor and colleague during many years of biomaterial development activities, including the discovery of novel silicon nitride properties that enable SINTX to provide differentiated products into an ever-expanding variety of market spaces. His expertise and advice will be highly valued as we continue to find new applications for advanced ceramic materials.”

