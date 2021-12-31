BIOLIFE4D Announces Intention to Submit Draft Registration Statement for Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOLIFE4D Corporation today announced that it intends to submit a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in early 2022 for a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the registration statement to be filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).



This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act. As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

