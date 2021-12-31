The Global Concrete Market is expected to grow by $ 67.09 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.92% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921221/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the concrete market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for stamped concrete for flooring applications and increase in the demand for decorative concrete for non-residential construction. In addition, increased demand for stamped concrete for flooring applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The concrete market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The concrete market is segmented as below:

By Type

• ready-mix concrete

• precast elements

• precast products



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the expansion of the construction industryas one of the prime reasons driving the concrete market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on concrete market covers the following areas:

• Concrete market sizing

• Concrete market forecast

• Concrete market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete market vendors that include Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC Ltd., and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. Also, the concrete market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

