MULTI-COLOR CORPORATION ACQUIRES SKANEM GROUP’S LABEL OPERATIONS IN EUROPE AND THAILAND

Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), one of the largest label companies in the world, is pleased to advise that the previously announced acquisition of Skanem Group's label operations in Europe and Thailand successfully closed yesterday.



Effective immediately, seven of Skanem Group’s facilities in Denmark, Norway, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Thailand are part of Multi-Color Corporation, giving MCC an enhanced footprint in Europe and Thailand.

The acquisition will give Skanem’s customers access to expanded product offerings and a comprehensive range of the latest label technologies. We welcome the experienced Skanem team to MCC and look forward to building on existing and new growth opportunities together with our new colleagues.

About Multi-Color Corporation

Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A. based Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), established in 1916, is the global leader in prime label solutions with approximately $3 billion in annual revenue supporting a number of the world’s most prominent brands across end categories including Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care, Wine & Spirits and other specialty end categories. MCC serves national and international brand owners across its global footprint with a comprehensive range of the latest label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Cut & Stack, Roll-Fed, In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer. MCC employs approximately 13,000 associates across more than 100 plants in over 25 countries. MCC is owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. For additional information on Multi-Color Corporation, please visit www.mcclabel.com.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $35 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $160 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

