Intetics Provides an Occasion to Be Ready for the New Age of Technology and Digitalization

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First, let’s start with astrology — The Age of Aquarius will influence all of our life’s sectors, lasting until 2219.



Aquarius symbolizes a break from previously established traditions, which means a shift in energy that calls for cutting-edge and outside-the-box mediums. For instance, everyone will see a drive towards digital, video, performance, conceptual, and similarly experimental art forms—all of which act as a catalyst for inventive change. For about 200 years, everything will be focused on technologies, lofty matters, and the arts.

2022 is also a year of the Tiger, starting from February 1st, 2022, and ending on January 21st, 2023. It is a Water Tiger year. The zodiac sign Tiger is a symbol of strength, exorcising evils, and braveness.

Unlimited opportunities open every day that increase the speed of making decisions and doing business online. All industries that have optimized and automated their business processes with the help of IT solutions even benefited from lockdown terms and conditions.

Building on the strengths of Intetics’ technical services, competencies, methodologies, proprietary technologies, and accumulated case studies, the company wants to enter 2022 with many new aspirations. Intetics’ innovations align with the Gartner trends 2022, which are Generative AI, Data fabric, Distributed enterprises, Cloud-native platforms, Autonomic Systems, Decision Intelligence (DI), Composable Applications, Hyper-automation, Privacy-Enhancing Computation (PEC), Cybersecurity Mesh, AI Engineering, and Total Experience (TX).

Intetics has all the necessary resources, such as credibility, proven work experience and competencies, dedicated teams, proprietary technology, and methodologies, to meet 2022’s technological trends and transform them into successful case studies.

Every team member, partner, and client deserves a special note of thanks for their role in contributing and supporting Intetics through such a challenging time. Due to trust, commitment, and convergence in values, Intetics keeps growing. As of today, there are 700+ employees that form the Intetics family; they explore, search, create, test, implement solutions, and help dozens of clients by digitalizing their operations, transforming them into “all-things-digital” solutions, building distributed teams, providing custom software development for product or service, and assessing software. Every customer matters to Intetics.

“In the Era of change and flexible business models, entrepreneurship is the core skill needed to find a solution in the changing world. Dear clients and partners, thank you so much for the continued trust you have put in our brand. Intetics’ ongoing success relies on the individual success, loyalty, and support of customers like you. We look forward to an enjoyable business experience in the upcoming year. We wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and an incredibly Happy New Year 2022.” -Boris Kontsevoi, CEO and President, Intetics.

“IT companies like Intetics, based on the market’s trends and demand, intend to overcome various variables and business challenges by improving operational efficiency on the following dimensions: custom software development, the creation of distributed professional teams, and software product quality assessment. At Intetics, we are always ready to provide you with the best custom solution. Let us start and continue to move together in the New Year 2022. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” -Sergei Stepantsov, COO at Intetics.

As we are getting closer to the end of 2021, it is essential to note that due to the flexible Remote In-Sourcing business model and distributed software development teams, this year has shown high productivity and efficiency for clients. Intetics Inc wishes all our past, existing, and future clients the most precious treasure – good health – in 2022. The company enters the year with new energy and inspiration for dealing with tricky technological challenges, bringing software concepts to life, and implementing appropriate, highly efficient solutions. Intetics always stays ahead in global digital transformation.

Best wishes, Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year!