The Global Connected Car Market is expected to grow by $ 117.34 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 26.26% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Car Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594224/?utm_source=GNW

26% during the forecast period. Our report on the connected car market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing internet penetration and its impact on the connected cars market and applications of blockchain technology in connected cars. In addition, the increasing internet penetration and its impact on the connected cars market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The connected car market analysis includes the connectivity type segment and geographic landscape.



The connected car market is segmented as below:

By Connectivity Type

• Integrated solutions

• Embedded solutions

• Tethered solutions



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controlsas one of the prime reasons driving the connected car market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on connected car market covers the following areas:

• Connected car market sizing

• Connected car market forecast

• Connected car market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading connected car market vendors that include Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, DXC Technology Co., Ford Motor Co., NXP Semiconductors NV, Schaeffler AG, Tesla Inc., Valeo SA, and Volkswagen AG. Also, the connected car market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594224/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________