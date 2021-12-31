Global Nuclear Medicine Markets, Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nuclear Medicine Market, By Type, By Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine, By Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine, By Application, By Diagnostic Applications, By Therapeutic Applications, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global nuclear medicine market is estimated to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period owing to increasing incidence and prevalence of diseases like cancer, initiatives to reduce the demand and supply gap of Mo-99 and increasing research and development activities in radiotherapy to treat various diseases.

Furthermore, nuclear medicines are extensively being used in molecular imaging, which is a technique involving molecules as biomarkers for specific molecular processes that determines the onset or progress of a disease.

Nuclear medicines are convenient and safer alternative for patients as compared to X-Rays and other external radiation imaging devices. Due to this major factor, chemotherapy methods are being replaced by radiopharmaceuticals or nuclear medicines for cancer treatment. They are also used in applications such as lymphoma and bone metastasis.

Some of the nuclear medicines used in diagnostic procedures are F-18, Tc-99, Ga-67, and I-123 while I-131, Ir-192, Y-90, I-125, Lu-177, and Ra-223 are used in therapeutics procedures. These factors are anticipated to drive global nuclear medicine market until 2026.

Apart from above mentioned growth factors, the global nuclear medicine market also faces some restrains. Short half-life of nuclear medicines or radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption. Other restraining factors include supply shortages, logistical difficulties, and limited number of trained medical personnel.

The global nuclear medicine market is segmented based on therapy, type, application, therapeutics, route of administration, end-user and region. Based on type, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine, Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine, Brachytherapy Isotopes.

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine can further be split into SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals and PET Radiopharmaceuticals. The SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to hold its dominance in the coming years owing to low cost and wide usage in different applications.

Major players operating in the global nuclear medicine market include Cardinal Health, Inc., GE Healthcare, Curium SAS, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Nordion Inc., Novartis AG (Advanced Accelerator Applications SA), Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC and others.

Key market players are implementing activities like product developments, business expansion, and collaborative development to maintain significant share in the market for nuclear medicine.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Nuclear Medicine Market, By Type:

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

PET Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

Alpha Emitters

Beta Emitters

Brachytherapy Isotopes

Global Nuclear Medicine Market, By Application:

Diagnostic Applications

SPECT Applications

PET Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Thyroid Indications

Bone Metastasis

Lymphoma

Endocrine Tumors

Others

Global Nuclear Medicine Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutions

Global Nuclear Medicine Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global nuclear medicine market.

Cardinal Health, Inc

GE Healthcare

Curium SAS

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc

Bayer AG

Bracco Imaging SpA

Nordion Inc

Novartis AG (Advanced Accelerator Applications SA)

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1pdmi