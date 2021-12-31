The Global Electrophysiology Market is expected to grow by $ 3651.28 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrophysiology Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483617/?utm_source=GNW

00% during the forecast period. Our report on the electrophysiology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of target diseases and procedures and the increasing preference of electrophysiology catheter ablation for cardiac arrhythmia treatment. In addition, the increasing incidence of target diseases and procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electrophysiology market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The electrophysiology market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Lab devices

• Ablation catheters

• Diagnostic catheters

• Access devices



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing geriatric populationas one of the prime reasons driving the electrophysiology market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electrophysiology market covers the following areas:

• Electrophysiology market sizing

• Electrophysiology market forecast

• Electrophysiology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electrophysiology market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Stereotaxis Inc.Also, the electrophysiology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

