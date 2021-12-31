Cleantech Building Materials: Board change

31 December 2021
CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN
TICKER: CBM
ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21
CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC
Board change
Cleantech Building Materials plc (the “Company”) announces the following change to the composition of its Board of Directors.
Syed Jeff Erik Jaffrey has today resigned as a Director of the Company for personal reasons which have nothing to do with the Company.
Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com
