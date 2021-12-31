The Global Genome Engineering Market is expected to grow by $ 3.89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.45% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genome Engineering Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213387/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the genome engineering market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing applications of genome engineering in therapeutics and increase in human genomics research. In addition, increasing applications of genome engineering in therapeutics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The genome engineering market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The genome engineering market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• CRISPR

• TALEN

• ZFN

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the potential opportunities in orphan diseases and oncology as one of the prime reasons driving the genome engineering market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on genome engineering market covers the following areas:

• Genome engineering market sizing

• Genome engineering market forecast

• Genome engineering market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading genome engineering market vendors that include CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Danaher Corp., GenScript Biotech Corp., Hera Biolabs Inc., Illumina Inc., Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the genome engineering market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

