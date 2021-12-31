The Global GF and GFRP Composites Market is expected to grow by $ 5.36 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GF and GFRP Composites Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153872/?utm_source=GNW

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the GF and GFRP composites market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for lightweight fiberglass composites in the transportation segment and increased demand for different blade sizes in wind energy sector. In addition, the increased demand for lightweight fiberglass composites in the transportation segment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The GF and GFRP composites market analysis includes the manufacturing process segment and geographic landscape.



The GF and GFRP composites market is segmented as below:

By Manufacturing Process

• Compression molding process

• Pultrusion process

• Open molding process

• Resin transfer molding process

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in urbanization and infrastructure developmentas one of the prime reasons driving the GF and GFRP composites market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on GF and GFRP composites market covers the following areas:

• GF and GFRP composites market sizing

• GF and GFRP composites market forecast

• GF and GFRP composites market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GF and GFRP composites market vendors that include Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Braj Binani Group, China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, and Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the GF and GFRP composites market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

