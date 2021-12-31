BHO successfully released Mainnet 1.0, with the presence of many famous global guests

A list of global guests has recently attended the live event “Mainnet 1.0 Launch” of BHO project on 30/12/2021. This event officially marks a new step of BHO in the blockchain and digital asset industry.



SINGAPORE, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mainnet 1.0 launch event witnessed the presence of representatives of BHO’s Core team, including Mr. Nhat Phan (Co-Founder & CEO), Mr. Duong Le (Co-Founder & CTO), and Ms. Lily Phan (Global Growth Director).

In addition, the event also gathered 8 influential figures in the blockchain field globally. They are the investors and content creators that have millions of followers, namely: DK.Idol - Tiktoker and global investor with more than 1,4 million followers; Crypto Lady - investor and Tiktoker having 500,000 followers; Freddie - a Youtuber specializing in crypto and NFT analysis, the owner of the CryptoCoin channel with more than 387,000 subscribers; Nero - the founder of the KOL dApp Center network with nearly 100 million followers, also the owner of the Mind Over Crypto Tiktok channel with more than 300,000 followers; finally, Vapolyak - an influencer in the field of NFT, crypto, and entertainment with more than 233,000 followers.

2 other Youtubers from Indonesia also joined the launching event, Anang Makru (Tun channel) and Melissa Adhalia (Edwina Ineke channel) who both have hundreds of thousands of followers.

From Vietnam, Mr. Duong Vi Khoa, Vice President of VIRESA Viet Nam, who is “quite familiar” to the cryptocurrency community was also present at the ceremony. Despite being located all over the world, popular figures in the field attended the live stream to express their excitement for BHO Mainnet 1.0 and send their best wishes to the project.

The BHO Mainnet 1.0 launch event was live on the BHO Global Facebook page and Youtube channel, with more than 6,000 online viewers. During this event, BHO officially introduced the technologies used for Mainnet, shared the meaning and potential of the project’s ecosystem, as well as announced the next development roadmap with many products to be released in the future: Launchpad, NFT Marketplace Decentralized Exchange DEX, and Wallet. The highlight of the event was the moment when the Mainnet 1.0 was officially launched, marking the milestone that BHO token became the project’s coinbase.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nhat Phan - Co-Founder and CEO of BHO Project - shared: “With a blockchain network, Mainnet is the starting point. The launch of Mainnet version 1.0 marked BHO officially entering a new era of the blockchain industry, with the explosive development of dApps such as GameFi, Web 3.0 and DeFi 2.0”.

From now on, users can officially experience BHO’s Mainnet 1.0 at: https://bho.network.

